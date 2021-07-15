Woman charged after allegedly sexually assaulting boy, 6, in Toronto park

July 15, 2021 | by CP24

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly sexually assaulted a child in a Toronto park two months ago and police believe there may be other victims. According to police, a six-year-old boy attended the Walter Saunders Park, near Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West, on May 20. At that time, the boy was sexually assaulted, police said. An investigation was launched by the Toronto Police Service’s Child & Youth Advocacy Centre. As a result of their investigation, 33-year-old Toronto resident Ruby Eby was arrested on June 8, police said.



