Chrissy Teigen Says She's Been Put In The 'Cancel Club' Amid Fallout Over Cyberbullying Accusations

July 16, 2021 | by Fox News

Chrissy Teigen opened up about being put in the "cancel club" after she was accused of cyberbullying model Courtney Stodden and others online. Teigen shared a photo on Instagram with a lengthy caption expressing how she's been feeling to her fans. "Iiiii don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter sh-t in real life," Teigen wrote. "Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t...



