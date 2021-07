Nervous Biden Rushes Past Intimidating Circle Of Senators Smoking Weed On Capitol Steps

July 16, 2021 | by The Onion

WASHINGTON—Clutching his briefcase and keeping his eyes averted as he approached, President Joe Biden rushed past an intimidating circle of senators smoking weed on the Capitol steps, sources confirmed Friday. “Excuse me, folks, just trying to get through here,” said the commander-in-chief, reportedly holding his…

Read more...



Read More...