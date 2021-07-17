Jen Psaki Banned From Social Media For Spreading Misinformation

July 17, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Biden administration has decided to crack down hard on those who spread covid misinformation on social media. Because of this, Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been promptly and permanently removed from all social media platforms.

