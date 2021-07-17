“This Is Worrying Me Quite A Bit”: mRNA Vaccine Inventor, Dr. Robert Malone Shares Viral Thread Showing COVID Surge In Most-Vaxxed Countries, while the least-vaccinated countries are not.

July 17, 2021 | by Nation and State

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer in the field of mRNA vaccines, shared a viral Twitter thread on Friday which lays out a disturbing trend; the most-vaccinated countries in the world are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, while the least-vaccinated countries are not."This is worrying me quite a bit," tweeted Malone, embedding the lengthy thread authored by Twitter user @holmenkollin (Corona Realism) via the 'thread reader' app.this is worrying me quite a bit.https://t.co/c3uwlLAeCr — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) July 17, 2021Here's what has Malone worried: Also take a look at what went on in the 15 most vaccinated countries...



