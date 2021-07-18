Over 25% of COVID-19 patients report symptoms up to 8 months later, study finds

July 18, 2021 | by ConsumerAffairs

Researchers say lingering symptoms could put a strain on health care systemsWhile some health experts say the emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant may soon lead to a spike in deaths, researchers say severe cases of the virus may not be the only cause for concern. Researchers from the University of Zurich say over a quarter of people who were infected with COVID-19 in 2020 reported feeling lingering symptoms up to eight months after they were first diagnosed. They say the existence of long-term physical and mental health problems could put a strain on health care systems around the world....



