A week after the protests began in Cuba, the rallies in Miami continue to manifest

July 19, 2021 | by Miami Herald via MSN

Hundreds of people gathered outside Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana Sunday afternoon in solidarity with the demonstrations in Cuba protesting against the communist regime. Cuban flags, music by Willy Chirino, and T-shirts with the phrase “Patria y Vida” - Spanish for “Homeland and life” - were the common denominator during the demonstration. Protesters shouted “freedom” in unison as cars with flags drove along 8th Street, honking their horns. **SNIP** “The real intervention is what the Cuban people are doing: to get up in the streets, it is what the Cuban exile is doing to stay on their feet,” Omni said....



