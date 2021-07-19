America the Outlier: Voter Photo IDs Are the Rule in Europe and Elsewhere

July 19, 2021 | by https://www.realclearinvestigations.com

Democrats and much of the media are pushing to make permanent the extraordinary, pandemic-driven measures to relax voting rules during the 2020 elections – warning anew of racist voter “suppression” otherwise. Yet democracies in Europe and elsewhere tell a different story – of the benefits of stricter voter ID requirements after hard lessons learned. A database on voting rules worldwide compiled by the Crime Prevention Research Center, which I run, shows that election integrity measures are widely accepted globally, and have often been adopted by countries after they've experienced fraud under looser voting regimes. Britain is Europe's outlier in generally...



Read More...