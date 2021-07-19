Brickbat: Sounds About Right

July 19, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

In March 2018, special forces from India and the United Arab Emirates stormed the yacht Nostromo and seized Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, who had fled Dubai, which is ruled by her father, claiming her life was in danger. It was the second time she had run away. USA Today now reports that those commandos found Latifa with help from the FBI, which obtained data from the yacht's internet service provider that helped locate it. The newspaper's sources report that the Dubai government misled the FBI by claiming Latifa had been kidnapped. But they also say the agents who provided that data appear to have violated FBI protocols by contacting the internet provider directly and asking for the information rather than seeking a warrant. Latifa is believed to have been held against her will at the orders of her father since she was captured.



Read More...