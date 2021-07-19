Cuba Protesters Warn Americans Who Like Che Guevara: ‘He Was a F****ng Terrorist’

July 19, 2021 | by breitbart.com

Cuba Protesters Warn Americans Who Like Che Guevara: ‘He Was a F****ng Terrorist’ Protesters gathered outside of the White House on Thursday evening to urge President Joe Biden to act in support of the protests ongoing in Cuba this week told Breitbart News the mainstreaming of Castro regime mass murder Ernesto “Che” Guevara in America undermines the suffering of those he killed. Guevara, a wealthy Irish-Argentine communist who participated in Fidel Castro’s seizure of the island nation in 1959, presided over the organization of firing squads to eliminate people who disagreed with Castro and pioneered the use of concentration camps...



Read More...