Illionois Muslim Parents Sue School after Teacher Allegedly Helped Their Daughter to Convert to Christianity

July 19, 2021 | by Christian Headlines

A Muslim couple is suing a Chicago-area school and alleging that a former history teacher helped convert their daughter to Christianity. According to the Daily Herald newspaper, the federal lawsuit against Community Unit District 300 in Algonquin, Ill., alleges violations of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment and the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The suit by Yosuf Chaudhry and Amena Alvi alleges that a former Jacobs High School teacher, Pierre Thorsen, gave their daughter a New International Version Study Bible and introduced her to other Christians. "It's derailed our whole life," Alvi said of the daughter's conversion....



