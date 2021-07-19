In some areas of China, the unvaccinated are being banned from schools, hospitals, and public transport

July 19, 2021 | by Insider via MSN

Some Chinese counties will begin barring unvaccinated people from schools, hospitals, supermarkets, and other public places by late July or early August. Local counties in at least 12 of China's total 22 provinces announced new measures that will ramp up surveillance and restrictions on unvaccinated residents whenever they try to enter dozens of common areas. Other restricted places include gyms, hotels, internet cafes, gas stations, and banks, though the exact list varies from county to county. Getting vaccinated is the "duty and obligation" of every citizen, said one notice. It also pointed to a "severe and complicated" pandemic situation overseas....



