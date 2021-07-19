Olympians Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe use lingerie to call out body shamers

July 19, 2021 | by The New York Post

Isabelle Thorpe and Kate Shortman want to end the stigma against muscular women. Two U.K. Olympians are hoping to spread the message that there is no correct definition of a “feminine body.” Artistic swimmers Kate Shortman, 19, and Isabelle Thorpe, 20, did a lingerie photoshoot for Bluebella’s #BeStrongBeBeautiful campaign to embrace their muscular bodies and help promote women in sports. For the underwater photoshoot, the duo showed off their muscles as they held a Union Jack. “It’s utterly unfair that society’s expectations for boys are to have this perfect image of health by going to the gym, lifting weights, and...



Read More...