Poetry Monday!: “When We Two Parted” by George Gordon, Lord Byron

July 19, 2021   |   by Sasha Volokh

Here's "When We Two Parted" (1816) by George Gordon, Lord Byron (1788-1824). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.)

1.

When we two parted
⁠In silence and tears,
Half broken-hearted
⁠To sever for years,
Pale grew thy cheek and cold,
⁠Colder thy kiss;
Truly that hour foretold
⁠Sorrow to this.

2.

The dew of the morning
⁠Sunk chill on my brow —
It felt like the warning
⁠Of what I feel now.
Thy vows are all broken,
⁠And light is thy fame:
I hear thy name spoken,
⁠And share in its shame.

3.

They name thee before me,
⁠A knell to mine ear;
A shudder comes o'er me —
⁠Why wert thou so dear?
They know not I knew thee,
⁠Who knew thee too well: —
Long, long shall I rue thee,
⁠Too deeply to tell.

4.

In secret we met —
⁠In silence I grieve,
That thy heart could forget,
⁠Thy spirit deceive.
If I should meet thee
⁠After long years,
How should I greet thee? —
⁠With silence and tears.

