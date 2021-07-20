Babylon Bee: Ben And Jerry’s Introduces Fun New Flavor ‘Push The Jews Into The Sea Salt And Caramel’

July 20, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

BURLINGTON, VT—Beloved Communist ice cream company Ben & Jerry's is standing up to evil fascists who think Israel has a right to exist by boycotting West Bank settlements and East Jerusalem. To mark the occasion, they have released a limited-edition flavor called 'Push The Jews Into The Sea Salt And Caramel'. "We stand with the marginalized brown people of Palestine as they stand up to the oppressive Jewish regime," said company CEO Matthew McCarthy. "We echo the wise words of the Palestinian Authority as they call for the utter destruction of the Jewish people and share their commitment to pushing...



