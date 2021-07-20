Biden refutes US intelligence agencies on China hacking

July 20, 2021 | by Washington Examiner

President Joe Biden rejected the U.S. intelligence community's assessments on Monday when he explained why he won't introduce sanctions against China in response to its Microsoft Exchange hack. Biden did so with a statement evoking memories of former President Donald Trump's.... contesting of U.S. intelligence assessments on Russian interference in the 2016 election. "My understanding," the president said, "is that the Chinese government, not unlike the Russian government, is not doing this [Microsoft Exchange hacking] themselves, but are protecting those who are doing it and maybe even accommodating them in being able to do it." This is factually incorrect. There...



