Department of Justice Office of Inspector General Outlines More Gross FBI Misconduct With Senior Officials and Media Collusion

July 20, 2021 | by The Conservative Treehouse: The Last Refuge

In 2018 the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General (DOJ-OIG) highlighted numerous FBI officials who accepted bribes from multiple media outlets including: “tickets to sporting events”, “golf outings”, “drinks and meals” as well as exclusive invitations and admission to “nonpublic social events” {Go Deep}.Today the OIG expanded on the investigation that stemmed from that original outline, and published new findings. Within the latest two page summary [pdf here], the “senior FBI official” is unnamed; however, prior research indicates it was former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe:[Source pdf]It is very frustrating to see that nothing is done to hold these...



