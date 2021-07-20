'I Am for Christ': Ugandan Christian Attacked by Muslim Brother with Machete After Standing for Jesus

July 20, 2021 | by CBN News

A Christian man in eastern Uganda is recovering after his Muslim brother hit him in the head with a machete. The reason for the attack? He converted to Christianity. Morning Star News (MSN) reports Abudlawali Kijwalo, 39, who comes from a family of devoted sheiks and hajjis (pilgrims to Mecca), was grazing his cattle on June 27 in Nankodo, Kibuku District when his brother, Musoga Murishid, confronted him. Kijwalo said his family had warned him about listening to gospel music or claiming that Jesus Christ was his Lord and Savior. He told the media outlet he had been listening to...



Read More...