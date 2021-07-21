REVEALED: Biden administration promoted "Abolitionist Teaching Network" handbook pushing staff to "disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression" in guidance on reopening schools

July 21, 2021 | by UK Daily Mail

The Biden administration promoted a handbook urging teachers to 'disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression' in their Department of Education guidance on reopening schools, it has been revealed. The government document published this year linked to the Abolitionist Teaching Network's 'Guide for Racial Justice & Abolitionist Social and Emotional Learning' in a section describing how schools are a 'microcosm of society' and conversations essential to 'race and emotional learning' should be 'anchor tenets' in schools. The Department of Education handbook on how to welcome children back to classrooms following COVID states that schools have a share of $122 billion...



