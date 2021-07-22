Biden Downplays Inflation, Predicts Businesses Will Be In 'Bind' Over Labor Shortages, Then Has Brain Freeze

July 22, 2021 | by Libertarian Hub

President Joe Biden waved off long-term inflation concerns on Wednesday, telling a CNN town hall in Cincinnati that it won't persist as the economy emerges from the pandemic."There will be near-term inflation" because the economy is recovering, he said, adding that 'most economists' think "it’s highly unlikely that it’s going to be long-term inflation that’s going to get out of hand."Biden: Our multi trillion dollar spending bills “will reduce inflation, reduce inflation, reduce inflation" pic.twitter.com/NcKVVaBxxZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2021He then cautioned restaurant owners and others in the hospitality sector that recovery may not be swift - telling...



