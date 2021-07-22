D.C. Mayor Painted 'Black Lives Matter' on the Streets, But She Erased 'Cuba Libre'

July 22, 2021 | by PJ Media

Last year, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-Washington, D.C.) directed her taxpayer-funded staff to paint “Black Lives Matter” in all caps along 16th Street N.W. near the White House. Yet when activists painted “CUBA LIBRE” on the same street in front of the Cuban Embassy last Friday, Bowser’s staff erased the message. While the “CUBA LIBRE” lettering appeared to be in the same style as the state-sanctioned Black Lives Matter graffiti, D.C. Department of Public Works crews arrived outside the embassy on Friday afternoon to remove “the unauthorized painting,” spokeswoman Erica Cunningham told The Washington Post. The Cuban Embassy attacked the U.S....



