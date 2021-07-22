Hunter Biden ‘Looking Forward’ to Meeting Prospective Art Buyers Before ‘Anonymous’ Sale
July 22, 2021 | by breitbartHunter Biden will meet with prospective art buyers at two art shows in Los Angeles and New York City later this year, giving the novice painter an opportunity to meet with potential “anonymous” buyers of artwork priced up to $500,000. Georges Berges Gallery spokeswoman Robin Davis confirmed to CBS News that Hunter Biden will attend both events.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments