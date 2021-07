Whistleblower Confirms Google Blacklisting "CURES FOR CANCER"

July 22, 2021 | by Common Sense Evaluation

(Video) Google whistleblower, Zach Vorhies says that Google/YouTube has blacklists censoring “CURES FOR CANCER”. He also explained that they were also censoring any information that showed the Vegas shooter (Stephen Paddock) was a Democrat, when in fact he was anti-Trump.



