According to MIT Study, Covid-19 Skeptics are Highly Informed on the Data

July 23, 2021 | by Investment Watch Blog

If you’re still wasting your time with the legacy media, you’re aware of the fact that people who doubt the official coronavirus narrative are portrayed as utter morons, crazy conspiracy theorists, antivaxxers, anti-science, etc. However, according to an MIT study conducted last March, which obviously went under the radar because it doesn’t support the narrative, the majority of the people in the “skeptic movement” are highly informed individuals, who are actually using official data to make their arguments. It’s quite amazing that the establishment is actually admitting this, as the mainstream media is still framing skeptics as “right wing” retards...



