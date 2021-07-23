Cameroon Backs Bishop's Herbal "Cure" of COVID-19

July 23, 2021 | by LaCroix International

The Republic of Cameroon has approved the sale of a herbal remedy that a Catholic bishop in the Central African nation has concocted to treat people with COVID-19.Cameroon's Ministry of Public Health told Archbishop Samuel Kleda of Douala the government authorized his medicinal recipe as an "adjuvant" or supplementary aid to fighting coronavirus infections. "This is in response to your application for a Cameroonian marketing authorization for your improved traditional medicines called...



Read More...