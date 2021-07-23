Dangerous New Freedom Variant Causing People To Ignore Government And Live Their Lives

July 23, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—Experts are warning of yet another new problem facing the nation: They’ve spotted a new, more dangerous freedom variant spreading among the populace. This freedom is so virulent that people infected by it feel they can ignore government edicts about masks and lockdowns.

