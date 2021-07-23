Hank Johnson: ‘Folks Are Trying to Kill Us’ on Voting – Must Confront ‘Evil’ That ‘Is Ready to Choke Us’ Unless We Show We’ll ‘Seize Control’

July 23, 2021 | by breitbart

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) stated that “these folks are trying to kill us right now as far as our right to vote. They’re trying to kill our democracy,” and urged people “confront this evil that is right there in front of our face and is ready to choke us to death unless we can show that we’re not going to lay down and let it happen, we’re actually going to seize control. This is our country. We built this country.”



