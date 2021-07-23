More than 13% of unemployed people are concentrated in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago – which account for just 4.6% of the US population: Hospitality industry says it has jobs, but people aren't taking them

July 23, 2021 | by UK Daily Mail

The cities of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago account for 13.4 percent of all unemployed people in the US, but only make up about 4.6 percent of the total population, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS data show that the nation's three largest cities have unemployment rates dramatically higher than the national average of 5.9 percent in June, with Los Angeles and New York at 10.6 percent and Chicago at 8.2 percent. Together, the three cities had a total of 1,272,464 unemployed people in June, accounting for more than one in eight of the...



