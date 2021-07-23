Poll: Donald Trump More Popular with U.S. Voters than Joe Biden

July 23, 2021 | by breitbart

Former President Donald Trump is more popular with U.S. voters than President Joe Biden, according to a Rasmussen poll released on Friday. Fifty-one percent of voters have at least a somewhat favorable opinion of Biden compared to 52 percent who have a somewhat favorable opinion of Trump. More people have an unfavorable view of Biden (48 percent) than Trump (46 percent). However, former President Barrack Obama is more popular with voters than both Biden and Trump. Fifty-five percent of voters view Obama favorably, and only 26 percent have a very unfavorable opinion of him. “Comparing voter opinions of Biden and...



