Singapore, 75 percent of COVID infections are among vaccinated and partially vaccinated people, report says

July 23, 2021 | by Boston Globe

Vaccinated individuals accounted for three-quarters of Singapore’s COVID-19 infections in the past four weeks, the latest numbers showing the potential for the disease — and in particular the highly contagious Delta variant — to spread even among those who’ve been inoculated against it, according to a report by Reuters on Friday. About 44 percent of the 1,096 locally transmitted infections in the past 28 days in Singapore were among people who had been fully vaccinated and 30 percent were among those partially vaccinated. About 25 percent of cases were among unvaccinated individuals, according to the report. Vaccinated individuals who tested...



