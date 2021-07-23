'You cannot coddle violent criminals': D.C. police chief Robert Contee says he's 'mad as hell' as he slams rising crime in his city after daylight shooting left two people injured and diners fleeing for their lives

July 23, 2021 | by UK Daily Mail

Washington D.C. police chief Robert Contee slammed rising crime in the city Friday, insisting 'You cannot coddle violent criminals', and the White House's new strategy to tackle violent crime. A shooting Thursday night at the popular D.C. 14th Street dining area that left two injured and sent diners fleeing for their lives, sparked Contee's visit to the busy corridor to talk to business owners. 'People are really mad as hell right now, and I don't blame them, because I am too. That's the reality,' he said.



