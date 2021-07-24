9 Ways China Created A Pandemic That Have Nothing To Do With The Wuhan Lab

July 24, 2021 | by breitbart

The resurgence of a theory that the Chinese coronavirus first began infecting people through an accident at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) has rekindled outrage towards Beijing but presents the danger of obscuring the many actions China took to spread the disease regardless of where it originated. A poll by the Trafalgar Group published this week revealed that most Americans believe the virus leaked from the laboratory, known to have been studying bat coronaviruses at the time of the onset of the outbreak. Concrete proof of the theory would likely lead to calls for China to lose its sovereign...



Read More...