Auburn analyst leaves for NFL after Vikings assistant fired for refusing vaccine, report says

July 24, 2021 | by Al.com

One of Bryan Harsin’s support staff members is leaving for the NFL. Ben Steele, who joined Auburn’s staff as a special teams analyst during the spring, has left for a position on the Minnesota Vikings’ staff, according to a report by ESPN. Steele, 43, came to Auburn after spending last season as the Atlanta Falcons’ tight ends coach. The sudden move for Steele came as the Vikings shook up their coaching staff Friday. According to the ESPN report, Minnesota fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rick Dennison after he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Under NFL rules, all Tier...



