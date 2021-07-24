Snow leopard at San Diego Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

July 24, 2021 | by NY Post

A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19 — forcing the zoo to temporarily shut down its leopard habitat to visitors, officials said Friday. Zoo staff first noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and a runny nose on Thursday, and sent the animal’s stool to be tested, according to a statement from the San Diego Wildlife Alliance. The California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory System confirmed the presence of the virus, the organization said. The zoo is waiting for the US Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories to...



