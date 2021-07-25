Jackie Mason: 1928 -2021, May He Rest In Peace

July 25, 2021 | by The Lid

Comedian Jackie Mason passed away yesterday on July 24th. He made me laugh like no other comedian ever did, perhaps because he was a visible Jew, but unlike some other Jewish comedians, he never apologized for his Jewishness; he bragged about it. Born Yacov Moshe Hakohen Maza, Mason came from a long line of rabbis that included his father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. His three older brothers were also rabbis. After being ordained as a rabbi, he led congregations in Pennsylvania and North Carolina but, after a few years, quit the rabbinate to answer his true calling, making people laugh....



