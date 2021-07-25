Ohio father buys ice cream truck to create jobs for his two adult children with Down Syndrome, and it turns into something much sweeter

July 25, 2021 | by The Blaze

Mary Kate Wegener told her father, "I wanna work with Papa." Mary Kate's dad, Joel Wegener, made his daughter's request a reality. The Ohio dad purchased an ice cream truck so that his two adult children with Down Syndrome could have the opportunity to work and develop skills to help them in the future. Whitlock dishes on his ESPN exit, Bill Simmons, John Skipper, Deadspin and the Undefeated "It was hard to find something that she could really plug into and do," Wegener told Spectrum News 1. "So when I started mulling over this, it was such a natural to...



