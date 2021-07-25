Prosecutors accuse defense of ‘despicable victim shaming’ in Ed Buck’s overdose deaths trial (Schiff's BFF)

July 25, 2021 | by LA Times via KTLA

A federal prosecutor accused Ed Buck’s defense of “despicable victim shaming” on Friday after a lawyer for the suspect in two methamphetamine overdose deaths dismissed eight men who testified against Buck as drug addicts who were lying to make money. The harsh exchanges came after nearly two weeks of searing testimony came to an end in Buck’s federal trial on charges of supplying the crystal meth that killed two Black men in his West Hollywood apartment during “party and play” sessions involving drugs and sexual activity. The jury will begin deliberations Tuesday. In closing arguments, prosecutors told jurors the evidence...



Read More...