Report: France Tried To Warn the U.S. In 2015 That China Kicked Them Out Of Wuhan Lab

July 26, 2021 | by The Federalist

Intelligence officials in France warned U.S. State Department officials in 2015 that communist China planned to cease its collaboration agreement at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to a former State Department COVID-19 investigator.Former State Department official David Asher indicated to the Daily Caller that the U.S. government was given preliminary information regarding China’s move to stop working with France at the lab. In 2004, France and China launched the project, which continual evidence indicates could be the originating area of COVID-19.Asher said France was formally “kicked out” of the lab in 2017, which resulted in foreign officials contacting the...



