Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set

July 27, 2021 | by Variety

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of the AMC show, Variety has confirmed. Odenkirk is currently in production on the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul,” a spin-off of the wildly popular series “Breaking Bad.” Odenkirk collapsed on Tuesday at the show’s set in New Mexico and crew members immediately called an ambulance. Odenkirk is still receiving medical care, though the cause of the collapse has not been disclosed. Odenkirk, who is 58, portrays con-man lawyer Saul Goodman in “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad.” “Better...



