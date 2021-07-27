Delta variant: Third Covid shot may be way around masking, says Dr. Peter Hotez

July 27, 2021 | by cnbc

Dr. Peter Hotez told CNBC that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new Covid masking guidelines are “absolutely” necessary to battle the delta variant and surging cases, there might be an alternative to wearing masks indoors again. “There is potentially a way to get around it, and it may be that third immunization,” said Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital. The vaccines are currently proving to hold up against symptomatic illness and against serious illness, ICU admissions and hospitalizations. Hotez, however, noted that the vaccines “are not holding up as well” when...



Read More...