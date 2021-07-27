Jake Ellzey beats Trump-backed Susan Wright in race to replace the late Ron Wright in Congress

July 27, 2021 | by Dallas Morning News.

Texas State Rep. Jake Ellzey on Tuesday defeated Republican activist Susan Wright to replace Wright’s late husband, Ron Wright, in Congress. Ellzey’s victory was a blow to former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Wright over the objections of several major Texas Republicans, including former Texas Gov. Rick Perry. Trump is perceived to be the leader of the Republican Party, both nationally and locally, and the 6th Congressional District race was a test of his political clout in his post presidency. Though he didn’t campaign for Wright in Texas, he hosted two tele-rallies on her behalf, but couldn’t push her past...



