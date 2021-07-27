Psaki On Why Biden Previously Said That The Vaccinated Don’t Need Masks: ‘A Different Strain Of Virus’

July 27, 2021 | by Daily Wire

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki that President Joe Biden’s previous remarks about vaccinated individuals not needing to wear masks was related to “a very different strain of the virus” than the Delta variant. Psaki made the remarks in response to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asking why Biden previously said, “If you’ve been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. Let me repeat: If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.” “Well, Peter, I think we’re all dealing with an evolving virus where there’s no playbook and no historic precedent. And...



