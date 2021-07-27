Simone Biles Did Nothing Wrong!

July 27, 2021 | by Red State

Simone Biles on Tuesday withdrew from the Olympic women’s gymnastics competition due to concerns about her mental health. Now, the most decorated female gymnast is receiving an outpouring of criticism and vitriol from people who couldn’t do so much as a cartwheel if their lives depended on it.During a press conference, Biles told reporters that she pulled out of the event because she was concerned that her mental state could result in a physical injury or other mental health issues. She explained:I don’t trust myself as much as I used to. I don’t know if it’s age and I’m a...



Read More...