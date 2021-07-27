Sorry, Simone Biles, The Olympics Isn’t About You, It’s About Winning For America

July 27, 2021 | by The Federalist

I always thought the Olympics was supposed to be about competing, and winning, for your country. As an American, the Olympic Games always felt like a unique opportunity to utterly defeat other countries and prove, again and again, that the USA is the greatest country on earth, and other countries suck.Apparently, things have changed. For some U.S. athletes, the Olympics has become all about them.Simone Biles, the best gymnast in the world and the erstwhile star of Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, abruptly quit on Tuesday after botching a vault. Her unexpected withdrawal from the women’s team gymnastics final...



Read More...