Two-Thirds Of Indians Have Been Exposed To COVID-19: A High Percentage of the Population Have the SARS-COV-2 Antibodies

July 27, 2021 | by Nation and State

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released the results of its fourth seroprevalence study which was conducted across 21 states in June and July with 36,227 people participating, including 7,252 healthcare workers. It found that 67.6 percent of people over six years of age, some two-thirds of India's population, have Sars-CoV-2 antibodies.However, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, despite that high percentage, at least 400 million people across the country remain at risk of infection and officials warned against relaxing Covid-19 protocols.You will find more infographics at StatistaAmong different age groups, the highest level of antibodies were observed in...



