Bad News For the COVID Vaccinated

July 28, 2021 | by CNN via Populist Press

Dr. Leana Wen — "New data suggests that fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting COVID, but could be carrying higher levels of virus than previously understood, facilitating spread." New data suggests that fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting COVID, but could be carrying higher levels of virus than previously understood, facilitating spread, my NBC News colleagues are reporting. New indoor masking guidance expected today.— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) July 27, 2021 "CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said recent studies had shown that those vaccinated individuals who do become infected with Covid...



