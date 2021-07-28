California Counties See COVID Cases Rising In Most Heavily Vaccinated Counties

July 28, 2021 | by Nation and State

Some might have been surprised to see California on Dr. Anthony Fauci's map of high-risk areas where the new federal indoor mask mandates must be obeyed. The Golden State was deemed more high risk than Texas. Indeed, scientists are finding that despite its high vaccination rates, California is seeing more COVID cases than it should.California and its big coastal cities have embraced vaccines in their effort to beat back the COVID pandemic. But a Bay Area News Group analysis shows that not only are cases rising fast, they are rising in areas where there are more fully vaccinated people. Some...



