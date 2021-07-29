The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Something strange is happening in Britain.

July 29, 2021   |   by The Washington compost
LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.


