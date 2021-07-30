Auburn University offers scholarships, other incentives to promote COVID vaccine

July 30, 2021 | by NY Post

Auburn University is offering students a chance at winning a variety of prizes – including a $1,000 scholarship, an unlimited meal plan, and a premium parking pass – if they get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for the fast-approaching fall semester. The new incentive program comes as Alabama struggles to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with just 40.1% of the state’s population aged 12 and older fully vaccinated, the lowest rate in the nation, according to CDC data. Auburn is also offering student organizations the chance to win prizes if all of their members are vaccinated, such as custom...



