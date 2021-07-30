Israeli president receives COVID-19 booster shot

July 30, 2021 | by The Hill

Israeli President Isaac Herzog received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday following an announcement by the country’s prime minister that Israel would start offering third shots to older Israeli residents, Reuters reported. The 60-year-old president and his wife, Michal, both received their shots at Sheba Medical Center, located close to Tel Aviv, according to the wire service. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was present at the facility while they received their third shots. Herzog said on Friday that Israel’s rollout of the COVID-19 booster shots “is so vital to enable normal circumstances of life as much as possible...



